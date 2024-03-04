Supercharge your Arm builds with Docker Build Cloud: Efficiency meets performance

Industry Expert Blogs
Supercharge your Arm builds with Docker Build Cloud: Efficiency meets performancearm Blogs - Ajeet Singh Raina, Arm
Mar. 04, 2024
The rise of Arm-based devices across various computing environments, from edge to cloud, represents a significant shift in the technology landscape This provides developers with new opportunities to innovate. These Arm architectures, known for their efficiency and performance in power-constrained environments, are increasingly becoming the backbone of modern computing infrastructure. However, leveraging these architectures for application development comes with its own set of unique challenges.
On average, developers lose ~1 hour a day waiting for builds to finish. This can be a major productivity drain, and can also lead to frustration and delays. Traditional methods like emulation can be slow and cumbersome, while managing dedicated build farms adds complexity.
