From vision to reality in RISC-V: Interview with Karel Masarik

From vision to reality in RISC-V: Interview with Karel MasarikCodasip Blog - Tora Fridholm, Codasip
Mar. 06, 2024
Karel Masarik is the founder of Codasip and since January 2024 also a member of the board of RISC-V International. Recently, EY named Karel Masarik the regional Entrepreneur of the year 2023, which caused another Czech industry veteran, Václav Muchna of Y Soft Corporation, to dub Karel “the chip king”.
Founding RISC-V member
Where did all this start? I wanted to learn more and decided to ask Karel some questions.
Let’s start with a bit of background. Codasip’s public involvement with RISC-V began early in 2016 by being a founding member of the RISC-V Foundation and announcing the first commercially licensable RISC-V core. This was less than two years after the founding of Codasip, so RISC-V has been a consistent theme for over 8 years.
