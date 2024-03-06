Calligo Enables Next-Gen Computing at Scale with Synopsys Digital Design Flow

In a time when high-performance computing (HPC), big data, and artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) reign supreme, numbering systems are the talk of the town. While floating-point numbers have long been used in diverse computing environments, posits are emerging as an option with the greater precision that HPC applications demand.

CalligoTech, an Indian Silicon Valley startup focused on developing products and solutions for HPC, big data, and AI/ML, has helped pioneer the commercialization of posit arithmetic in hardware and software. Its new accelerator, TUNGA (Technology for Unum-based Next Generation Arithmetic), is the first multi-core RISC-V processor with posits. The company recently achieved successful tape-out of the processor using the Synopsys Digital Design Family and is on a path toward delivering more energy-efficient CPUs.

“As a startup, having access to a full digital design flow backed by good support was critical to our success,” said Vinay N Hebballi, chief operating officer at CalligoTech. “Synopsys answered the call on both fronts, providing foundry-proven signoff tools that helped us achieve a successful tape-out.”

