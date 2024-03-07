Navigating the Complexity of Address Translation Verification in PCI Express 6.0

Industry Expert Blogs
|
Navigating the Complexity of Address Translation Verification in PCI Express 6.0Cadence Blog - Geeta Arora, Cadence
Mar. 07, 2024
The Address Translation Service (ATS) is a crucial process in the Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) 6.0 architecture. It plays a pivotal role in ensuring that different processes or applications running on a system do not interfere with each other's memory space. Each process operates within its virtual address space, which is subsequently translated into a physical address. This mechanism is essential for maintaining system stability and preventing memory conflicts.
ATS, when accompanied by Process Request Identifiers (PRIs) and Process Address Space Identifiers (PASIDs) in PCIe 6.0, significantly enhances the capabilities of the device. However, these enhancements also increase the complexity of creating and debugging test scenarios.
