Industry's First Verification IP for Arm AMBA CHI-G

Arm® recently announced the availability of the next version of the Arm® AMBA® 5 CHI Protocol Specification, CHI Issue G (CHI-G).

Synopsys offers a broad set AMBA protocol solutions for early modelling, design, implementation, verification, validation, and system bring-up. Synopsys’ industry leading verification solutions for Arm protocols cover a full range of AMBA specifications including next generation AMBA 5 AXI-K and now AMBA 5 CHI-G. Synopsys’ verification automation solutions also offer testbench generation with Synopsys VC AutoTestbench and performance verification of Arm based SoCs with Synopsys VC AutoPerformance.

“Synopsys offers comprehensive protocol verification solutions for all existing and next-generation AMBA specifications, including AMBA 5 CHI-G,” said Vikas Gautam, vice president of R&D for the Synopsys Verification Group. “Our verification solutions leverage Synopsys leading IPs to drive best-in-class verification credibility, and our offerings for Simulation, Emulation and Prototyping platforms ensure that our customer get end-to-end IP to SoC level verification closure. By working closely with Arm to deliver and deploy first-in-industry customer-proven solutions, we enable the market makers to adopt the latest specifications rapidly.”

The CHI-G update introduces numerous new features and optimizations, with some of these tailored specifically for the recently introduced Arm CHI chip-to-chip (CHI C2C) protocol. You can refer to our earlier blog on CHI C2C for more details regarding the CHI C2C protocol. In this blog, we'll explore some of key features introduced in the CHI-G protocol. Let’s delve a little deeper into each of these features.

