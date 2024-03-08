Navigating Integration Challenges for the RISC-V Ecosystem with Networks-on-Chips (NoCs)

In the rapidly evolving landscape of semiconductor developments for advanced applications for the consumer, mobile, communications, industrial, and automotive verticals, RISC-V stands out as an emerging alternative processor instruction set architecture (ISA) promising innovation and flexibility. RISC-V’s promise of “Freedom to Innovate” also comes with great responsibility in the verification and validation of the processor architectures itself. Most of the related innovation happens in the area of the ISA itself. Still, inadvertently, experts in the RISC-V community must understand the multifaceted challenges and opportunities the challenge of system-on-chip (SoC) integration that come with adopting this open-standard architecture.

Arteris is known as the pioneer of Network-on-Chip (NoC) development, and you can find us when writing this Blog in more than 3.5 billion SoCs shipped. Our commitment has always been to support any processor, multiple NoC protocols for SoC integration, and deliver productivity to our users with flexible configuration of NoC topologies. We recognize the transformative potential of RISC-V and are committed to guiding you through the complexities of SoC design, focusing on Networks on Chip (NoC) and the emerging field of chiplets.

Let’s dive into it.

Click here to read more ...



