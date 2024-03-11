Ambient IoT will Supercharge Asset Tracking

Industry Expert Blogs
|
Ambient IoT will Supercharge Asset TrackingCeva's Experts blog - Franz Dugand, Ceva
Mar. 11, 2024
Smart edge devices are everywhere: in cars, phones, watches, parking meters, the list goes on. In sheer volume of devices, asset tracking through the supply chain is an area of particular interest, from manufacture through shipping, warehouse storage, then onto commercial end-users or retail shelves. However asset tracking platforms today are all constrained in one way or another. They must be very low cost, ultimately disposable to support very wide deployment; very low maintenance, effectively batteryless; and must meet sustainability regulations, again ideally batteryless. Passive RFID tags for asset tracking meet these needs but rely on staff armed with scanners to read the tags (active RFID tags fall short on the first set list of requirements). Ambient IoT is set to meet these needs through energy harvesting from the environment, just enough energy to serve the needs of sensing and communication to a nearby network without need for a scanner.
Search Silicon IP
Related Blogs
- Extending Arm Total Design Ecosystem to Accelerate Infrastructure Innovation
- Intel Embraces the RISC-V Ecosystem: Implications as the Other Shoe Drops
- Digitizing Data Using Optical Character Recognition (OCR)
- POWER FIRST - "Subduing The Power Management Storm"
- Mitigating Side-Channel Attacks In Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) With Secure-IC Solutions