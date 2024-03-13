Virtual Platforms from Arm and Partners Available Now to Accelerate and Transform Automotive Development

Pre-integrated IP blocks with an efficient processor and software in a single subsystem provides a configurable, SoC-ready solution that reduces design and integration effort
Virtual Platforms from Arm and Partners Available Now to Accelerate and Transform Automotive Developmentarm Blogs - John Kourentis, Director, Go-to-Market, Automotive, Arm
Mar. 13, 2024
New virtual platforms enable the automotive industry to accelerate the silicon and software development process through virtual prototyping.
The automotive industry is currently at an inflection point being driven by a significant rise in the adoption of technologies and software in the vehicle, with this leading to what’s commonly referred to as the software-defined vehicle (SDV).
Alongside the exponential growth of software and advances in AI with a billion lines of code expected in next-generation SDVs, there are further additional complexities for the industry to navigate, including advancing electrification, increasing levels of automation and a new in-vehicle digital experience. This is requiring automotive manufacturers to re-think the electrical/electronic (E/E) architecture, which is leading to increasing levels of consolidation that need advanced levels of performance, safety and security. Against the backdrop of more complex computing demands are supply chain challenges, with the automotive industry looking to streamline the development and deployment of silicon and software in vehicles for a quicker time to market.
Addressing these broad challenges requires a new approach that delivers new hardware and immediate software enablement from day one. Arm is delivering next-generation leading-edge processors for our automotive partners through expanding the Arm Automotive Enhanced (AE) IP portfolio. However, a vital component in supporting our partners as part of the next step to develop and deploy silicon and software is new virtual platforms based on the new Arm AE IP that are available now.
Why the need for virtual platforms?
