Jumpstarting the Automotive Chiplet Ecosystem

Industry Expert Blogs
|
Jumpstarting the Automotive Chiplet EcosystemCadence Blog - Steve Brown, Cadence
Mar. 13, 2024
The automotive industry stands on the cusp of a technological renaissance, ushering in an era where vehicles aren't just tools of transportation, but interconnected nodes within a vast network of software-defined mobility. Central to this transformation is the concept of chiplets—miniaturized, modular components that can be mixed, matched, and scaled to create powerful, application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs).
In a major push to advance the automotive chiplet ecosystem, Cadence Design Systems and Arm have teamed up to slash development time, accelerate product innovation, and foster a new era of collaboration. This groundbreaking collaboration doesn't just cater to the present needs of the automotive sector but also sets the tone for the future of mobility solutions.
Search Silicon IP
Related Blogs
- Intel Embraces the RISC-V Ecosystem: Implications as the Other Shoe Drops
- Extending Arm Total Design Ecosystem to Accelerate Infrastructure Innovation
- Ecosystem Collaboration Drives New AMBA Specification for Chiplets
- FPGA Insights and Trends 2023: Unleashing the Power of FPGA
- ARM vs RISC-V: A Game Theory perspective