Synopsys Collaborates with Arm to Drive Automotive Design Excellence

In certain parts of the world, seeing a self-driving car on the road is no longer a surprise. To adapt to new driver demands such as convenience, safety, autonomy, and electrification, the automotive industry is moving to software-defined vehicles (SDVs). These require new, more powerful electrical/electronic (E/E) architectures while significantly increasing vehicle software content. To be competitive, OEMs need new approaches to SDV development so that they can get to market faster with their innovations.

As the automotive industry reimagines how its products are developed in the era of SDVs, they need high-performance, power-efficient silicon that can execute increasing software workloads. Synopsys enables the Arm®-based automotive supply chain from the development of Arm-based optimized silicon to the validation of the vehicle software. From early architecture exploration through silicon design and verification, automotive-grade IP, and the deployment of digital twins of the electronics, Synopsys solutions are co-optimized with Arm to accelerate SDV innovation and time to market while reducing cost.

“The transition to SDVs requires the automotive industry to rethink development processes and leverage new design methodologies like digital twins,” said Suraj Gajendra, vice president of products and solutions, Automotive Line of Business, Arm. “Collaborating with industry partners like Synopsys to optimize the design of automotive solutions on Arm Automotive Enhanced technology is key to improving the speed and overall cost of deploying SDVs.”

Click here to read more ...



