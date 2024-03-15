Advanced RISC-V Training Course | Maven Silicon - RISC-V Global Training Partner

Industry Expert Blogs
Mar. 15, 2024
In this video, our Founder and CEO, Mr. P R Sivakumar, explains how he has authored the new RISC-V training course and how we use this advanced RISC-V course to upskill your engineers on various project-based requirements like RISC-V IP RTL design and verification, RISC-V embedded microcontroller and SoC design and verification, and RISC-V firmware and software development.
As a global training partner of RISC-V International, we are now ready with our new RISC-V Training course to upskill your Design Engineers, Verification Engineers, and Embedded Systems Programmers on RISC-V.
