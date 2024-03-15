With USB4 v2, Faster Speeds Is the Name of the Game

Realistic sights and sounds come to life on small screens in today’s digital world. Behind the scenes are an array of hardware and software technologies, and not to be overlooked is the role of the Universal Serial Bus (USB) standard. In particular, USB4 Version 2.0 delivers a blazingly fast 80Gbps of data transfer speed, just what’s needed for anyone working on multimedia presentations, editing videos, or juggling an array of projects across several monitors.

Delivering increased speed with each version, USB has always been popular. What has vaulted the interface into its status as the most popular wired interconnect interface was the 2014 release of the flexible USB Type-C connector. In a small, reversible form factor, Type-C connectors can simultaneously carry power up to 240W as well as data and video. Users can then use the same connector to charge their devices, transfer data, or output video.

USB4 Version 2.0 specification, announced by the USB Implementers Forum in October 2022, should start to appear in products anytime now. Meantime, designing products to support the new version does come with some unique challenges. Read on to learn more about the latest iteration of the USB standard, and how IP can help pave the way to high-performing SoCs with USB4 v2 functionality.

