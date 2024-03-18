Industry Leaders Discuss "Overcoming the Challenges of Multi-die Systems Verification"

Lauro Rizzatti, hardware-assisted verification consultant, served as moderator for a well-attended and lively 2024 DVCon U.S. panel discussion on the challenges in multi-die systems verification.

The hour-long session featured panelists Alex Starr, AMD Corporate Fellow; Bharat Vinta, Director of HW Engineering at Nvidia; Divyang Agrawal, Sr. Director of RISC-V Cores at Tenstorrent; and Arturo Salz, Synopsys Fellow.

What follows is a shortened panel transcript, edited for readability.

