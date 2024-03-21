A Fast and Seamless Way to Burst to the Cloud for Peak EDA Workloads

Electronic design automation (EDA) workloads have peaks and valleys when it comes to their demands on compute resources, depending on where engineers are in their chip design lifecycle. In particular, jobs run by EDA engines, such as place and route, simulations, regressions, and analysis, experience periods that require more processing capacity than on-premises data centers can provide. This is when many chip design teams turn to the cloud, using hybrid solutions that enable them to tap into both on-prem and cloud compute resources as needed.

However, bursting to the cloud with many of the solutions available today calls for a fair amount of manual work and time to optimize and implement the solution for EDA workloads. With our deep expertise in EDA and cloud technologies, Synopsys is enabling bursting to the cloud a much faster and more seamless process. The Synopsys Cloud Hybrid Solution is the industry’s first fully automated hybrid cloud solution designed specifically for EDA workloads. It provides automated job splitting from on-premises to cloud compute and all data generated by EDA workloads, from both cloud and on-prem tasks, is automatically synchronized in real time.

Read on to learn more about how you can access additional compute capacity or more advanced compute resources while reducing IT overhead and significantly improving engineering productivity.

