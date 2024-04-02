Why You Need to Consider Energy Efficiency of Your HPC SoC Early On

Data centers and data transmission networks consume around 1% of the world’s electricity. As AI becomes increasingly pervasive, the demands of neural networks and large language models on the underlying hardware and software infrastructure will rise dramatically. Estimates vary as far as how much of an impact we’ll see in the coming years. At the extreme side is the prognosis that energy consumption will eventually outpace global electricity supply.

Regardless of which estimates are correct, it’s clear that energy consumption of hyperscale data centers is a dire concern that must be addressed now. How can we create more power-efficient SoCs for high-performance computing (HPC) applications—without sacrificing the performance goal?

In this blog post, I’ll highlight why it’s critical to adopt a shift-left mentality and address your design’s energy efficiency at the start. Read on to learn more about tools and techniques for low-power designs.

