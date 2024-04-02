TetraMem Delivers RISC-V AI Accelerator Tape-Out in Record Time on Synopsys Cloud

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2018, TetraMem is ready to change the landscape for AI computing by addressing one of its most vexing challenges: the need to deliver massive compute processing while keeping its power consumption in check. With its in-memory computing (IMC) technology for efficient AI applications, TetraMem is the only company producing a high-bit-density, multi-level RRAM (otherwise known as a computing memristor) accelerator in commercial foundries.

Comprised of a global team spread across different continents, TetraMem needed an efficient way to collaborate to develop its hardware solutions, as well as scalable and flexible design and verification resources. The company found its answer in cloud-based EDA solutions, namely through Synopsys Cloud. Providing cloud-native EDA tools and pre-optimized hardware platforms, Synopsys Cloud supports chip design from end to end, with advantages including end-to-end license management automation, robust security, and spot instances for high-memory EDA workloads.

“TetraMem’s analog RRAM-based in-memory computing technology, inspired by the human brain, changes the paradigm of how AI computations are performed, launching new possibilities for AI everywhere," said Dr. Glenn (Ning) Ge, CEO and co-founder of TetraMem. "Designing for a radically different system requires reliable, robust, and flexible engineering tools and collaboration across global working sites."

