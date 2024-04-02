Reducing Errors and Iterations with an Enhanced Timing Constraints Signoff Flow

They say timing is everything, and this is especially true for silicon chips. As chips grow more complex, assigning accurate constraints to various parameters—timing, in particular—becomes critical. Timing constraints have far-reaching impact, affecting everything from the power, performance, and area (PPA) of a design to its overall time to market. Unfortunately, the traditional development flow and validation process for timing constraints can be lengthy, manual, and inefficient.

For many designers, particularly those working on large, complex designs, the process to manually integrate constraints can be error-prone and difficult to validate. Shifting the process left for faster and better results calls for an automated approach that can help manage timing constraints as the chip implementation process progresses.

