Cooking Up Better Performance for Arm-Based SoCs

With increasing complexity, ascertaining performance in Arm-based SoCs design has become challenging, as it involves system-wide protocols connecting multiple IP in collaboration to deliver the expected performance. Verification teams must do the performance verification at the system level to ensure data integrity and avoid any bandwidth throttling or cache coherency issues at a later stage. However, it is difficult for developers to evaluate this combination's performance running the anticipated mix of workloads. Integrating more functionality and multicores suits the customer's expectations and market demands, but it introduces tremendous challenges for SoC verification teams.

Click here to read more ...



