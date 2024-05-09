How Synopsys IP and TSMC's N12e Process are Driving AIoT

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing nearly every aspect of our lives in all industries, driving the transformation of technology from development to consumption and reshaping how we work, communicate, and interact. On the other hand, the Internet of Things (IoT) connects everyday objects to the internet, enabling a network of interconnected devices that adds additional improved efficiency and enhanced convenience in our lives.

The union of AI and IoT, known as AIoT, integrates AI capabilities into IoT devices and is further poised to change our lives and drive the semiconductor industry's expansion in the foreseeable future. AIoT devices can analyze and interpret data in real-time, enabling smart decisions, autonomously adapting to observed conditions. Promising heightened intelligence, connectivity, and device interactivity, AIoT is capable of handling vast data volumes without needing to rely on cloud-based processing methods.

Within AIoT devices, AI seamlessly integrates into infrastructure components, including programs and chipsets, all interconnected via IoT networks. From smart cities to smart homes and industrial automation, AIoT applications require real-time data processing that is powered by high-capacity on-chip memories, compute power, and minimal power consumption.

Read on to learn more about the opportunities and challenges of AIoT applications at the edge as well as Synopsys IP on TSMC’s N12e process and how it supports pervasive AI at the edge.

