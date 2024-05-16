Semiconductor Manufacturers Must Adapt to Shifting Landscape

The semiconductor industry is experiencing a transformative period as emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, spatial computing, connected devices and autonomous cars continue to grow in prominence. This rapid evolution means increased pressure on semiconductor manufacturers to provide a diverse range of chips to support these advancements. Additionally, the ongoing efforts to onshore manufacturing are adding further complexity to the industry. In this article, we will explore the changing role of semiconductor manufacturers, the opportunities and challenges facing them and the strategies they are adopting to adapt to this shifting landscape.

Rethinking the supply chain: silicon to systems

Semiconductor manufacturers are no longer simply producing chips and moving on. Increasingly, they are compelled to tighten their integration with customers and business partners. Manufacturers now contribute a larger portion of the value that companies seek to deliver, and there is an opportunity for them to drive even more by taking on the burden of end-to-end supply planning between front-end silicon manufacturing and back-end assembly and test.

