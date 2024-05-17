Industry Expert Blogs
|
Keynote: Charting the AI-Powered Transformation in the Semiconductor IndustryMaven Silicon Blog - By Sivakumar P R, Founder & CEO, Maven Silicon
May. 17, 2024
In this keynote, ‘Charting the AI-Powered Transformation in the Semiconductor Industry’ at the 37th International VLSI Design Conference in India, our Founder and CEO, Mr. P R Sivakumar, walks you through our incredible journey in the semiconductor industry and explains how we illuminate our path forward continuing this journey in the AI era with processor innovation using RISC-V open ISA.
Search Silicon IP
Related Blogs
- Experts Talk: RISC-V CEO Calista Redmond and Maven Silicon CEO Sivakumar P R on RISC-V Open Era of Computing
- Journeying Beyond AI: Unleashing the Art of Verification
- Advanced RISC-V Training Course | Maven Silicon - RISC-V Global Training Partner
- Ecosystem Collaboration Drives New AMBA Specification for Chiplets
- Intel Embraces the RISC-V Ecosystem: Implications as the Other Shoe Drops