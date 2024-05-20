Rambus CXL IP: A Journey from Spec to Compliance

Driven by our unwavering commitment to quality and performance, a Rambus team of engineers, validation experts, and architects have been taking part in CXL® Compliance Test Events to ensure the flawless performance and market readiness of our CXL Controller IP. We are pleased to report that our CXL 2.0 Controller IP has gained compliance in CXL 1.1 and has been added to the Integrators List.

CXL Compliance Program

The CXL Compliance Program provides member companies with opportunities to test the functionality and interoperability of end products as defined in the CXL specification.

Structured into distinct phases—Pre-FYI (For Your Information), FYI Phase, and General Testing—the CXL Compliance workshops provided us with a comprehensive framework for assessing and validating our CXL Controller IP. We leverage our team’s experience to implement the CXL Controller IP in FPGAs as a means to enable interoperability and protocol compliance with other CXL hardware solutions in the ecosystem.

