Streamlining Camera Security Validation Framework Using Synopsys MIPI CSE v2.0 VIP

The automotive industry is undergoing a significant transformation to address rising requirements encompassing bit rates, frame resolutions, as well as functional safety and security. In response to the imperative to safeguard image sensor data from security threats, MIPI Alliance has introduced a security framework designed for camera connectivity known as MIPI Camera Service Extension v2.0 (MIPI CSE 2.0). This new framework successfully aligns with specific automotive standards including ISO26262 for safety and ISO21434 for security compliance.

The MIPI CSE v2.0 standard is a complex specification that facilitates multi-configurable camera support for diverse security configurations. Addressing the breadth of these configurations is challenging, yet essential to guarantee seamless interoperability among different devices.

About CSE v2.0 in MIPI

The automotive industry has traditionally relied on the camera application and/or SerDes protocols to implement its own security measures for facilitating secure communication between camera sensors and controllers. In response to the escalating risks and threats associated with data manipulation and privacy concerns, the MIPI Alliance has introduced a novel Security framework known as MIPI CSE v2.0, integrated within the MIPI Automotive SerDes Solutions (MASS). This innovative framework introduces additional CSE Security Service Extensions atop the existing Camera Serial Interface 2 (CSI-2) protocol.

The latest CSE v2.0 specification includes security features, which supports the following cryptographic authentication and encryption algorithms for processing the SEP and FSED camera frame packets. In this blog, we will focus on the algorithms supported and the need for validating these algorithms using test vectors.

The algorithms include:

NIST SP800-38D AES-GMAC Authentication Algorithms

NIST SP800-38B AES-CMAC Authentication Algorithm

NIST SP800-38A AES-CTR Encryption Algorithm

