CoreHW Develops 80GHz mmWave PLL with Synopsys RFIC Design Flow on GlobalFoundries 22FDX Technology

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) applications rely on an array of technologies, a key one being automotive radar operating at 77GHz to 81GHz. Phase-locked loops (PLLs) are at the heart of radar, providing local oscillator (LO) frequency to the radar transmitter and receiver (transceiver). For a PLL to be effective in radar detection and communication, its frequency accuracy must be high and its phase noise must be low.

CoreHW, a fabless semiconductor company established in 2013 in Finland, has achieved an 80GHz millimeter wave PLL (MMW PLL) with superior phase noise performance. Developed with the Synopsys RFIC design flow on the GlobalFoundries (GF) 22FDX® process technology, the MMW PLL IP is ideal for applications including autonomous driving, 5G/6G communication, IoT networks and other hyper-connectivity systems, and aerospace and defense systems.

Read on for more details about the challenges of advanced RFIC designs, and how a modern, open RFIC design and verification flow can accelerate the path to silicon success.

Click here to read more ...



