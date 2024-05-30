Rambus LPDDR5T/5X/5 Controller IP Turbocharges AI Inference Performance to 9.6 Gbps

The Rambus LPDDR5T/5X/5 memory controller is the latest addition to the Rambus portfolio of industry-leading interface and security digital IP for AI 2.0.

Background to LPDDR

Looking back over the most recent developments in the memory landscape, we can clearly see one key trend. New applications become sufficiently important to command the creation of new memory technologies tailored to their specific needs. We saw this with the creation of GDDR for graphics and later HBM for AI training. Low-Power Double Data Rate (LPDDR) emerged as a specialized memory designed for mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.

The evolution of LPDDR has been driven primarily by the need for higher performance and lower power consumption in mobile phones which have become increasingly sophisticated computing devices. Each new generation of LPDDR has delivered the bandwidth and capacity needed for major shifts in the mobile user experience from social media and gaming, to 4K and now even 8K video.

LPDDR in the Era of AI 2.0

Once again, LPDDR is at the forefront of another key shift as the next wave of generative AI applications will be built into our mobile phones and laptops. AI on end points is all about efficient inference.The process of employing trained AI models to make predictions or decisions requires specialized memory technologies with greater performance that are tailored to the unique demands of endpoint devices. Memory for AI inference on endpoints requires getting the right balance between bandwidth, capacity, power and compactness of form factor.

Click here to read more ...



