Arm CSS for Client: The Compute Platform for AI-powered Consumer Experiences

New Arm Compute Subsystems for Client deliver a step-change in performance, efficiency, and scalability, with production-ready physical implementations on the 3nm process.

AI is transforming consumer devices, and revolutionizing productivity, creativity and entertainment-based experiences. This is leading to greater automation, immersion and personalization that provide a wide range of opportunities for developers and end-users. AI continues to evolve and advance, with on-device generative AI driving the evolution of the mobile system-on-chip (SoC).

Building on the success of Arm’s Total Compute solutions, we are announcing brand-new compute subsystems for consumer devices, known as Arm Compute Subsystems (CSS) for Client. This is the compute foundation for AI-powered experiences, delivering a step-change in performance, efficiency and scalability across the broadest category of consumer devices.

CSS for Client includes the latest Armv9.2 Cortex CPU cluster and Arm Immortalis and Mali GPUs, CoreLink Interconnect system IP, and production-ready physical implementations for the CPUs and GPUs on the 3nm process on leading foundries. The platform provides the fastest path to production silicon for our partners. The physical implementations allow Arm’s partners to unlock all the benefits of the leading-edge 3nm process, while enabling highly flexible, customizable silicon designs.

Click here to read more ...



