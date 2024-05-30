Unleashing Gaming and AI Innovation Across Consumer Device Markets with New Arm GPUs

New Arm Immortalis-G925, Mali-G725 and Mali-G625 GPUs for variety of consumer devices, from flagship smartphones and premium mobile handsets through to smartwatches and entry-level mobile devices.

Arm GPUs are integral to people’s daily digital lives, powering everything from immersive gaming experiences on today’s smartphones through to a range of AI-based experiences at the edge. To date, Arm’s partners have shipped over 10 billion GPUs and we have our industry-leading ecosystem to thank for this amazing achievement. These GPUs are present across a broad range of consumer devices, from smartphones and tablets to smart TVs and set-top boxes to smart watches and XR wearable devices.

This time last year, we announced our new 5th Gen GPU architecture along with a family of new GPUs. This included the Arm Immortalis-G720 GPU, which appeared in MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300 system-on-chip (SoC) platform that was subsequently adopted in flagship smartphone devices from leading OEMs vivo and OPPO.

This year, we are delighted to announce our second-generation family of GPUs that are built on our 5th Gen GPU architecture and forms a vital component in the Arm Compute Subsystems (CSS) for Client platform. These include the new Arm Immortalis-G925 GPU, Arm Mali-G725 GPU and Arm Mali-G625 GPU for a variety of consumer devices, from flagship smartphones and premium mobile handsets through to smartwatches and entry-level mobile devices. At the heart of these GPU designs are two clear focus areas:

Enabling immersive visual experiences as part of the ongoing mobile gaming evolution; and Accelerating AI-based experiences across leading applications.

