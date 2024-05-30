New Armv9 CPUs for Accelerating AI on Mobile and Beyond

Latest Armv9 CPUs significantly elevate next-gen AI experiences through advanced compute performance and efficiency.

The majority of today’s AI workloads on mobile can run on the Arm CPU. In the smartphone space, AI-enabled flagship smartphones built on Arm’s v9 CPU technologies are leading the way. These include the MediaTek Dimensity 9300-powered vivo X100 and X100 Pro smartphones, Samsung Galaxy S24 and Google Pixel 8 that all deliver unprecedented opportunities for AI innovation.

As AI workloads continue to get more compute intensive and complex, Arm is laying the foundation for next-generation AI, with more performance, efficiency and features at the heart of our latest Armv9.2 CPU cluster. These benefits are scalable across a broad range of consumer devices, from flagship smartphones and AI PCs right through to mainstream mobile, XR and wearable devices as part of our commitment to enable AI everywhere.

The new additions to the Armv9 CPU portfolio include the Arm Cortex-X925 CPU for ultimate performance and Arm Cortex-A725 CPU for superior sustained performance. We have also refreshed the Arm Cortex-A520 for the best energy efficiency for low intensity workloads, as well as updating the DynamIQ Shared Unit (DSU-120) to provide lower power and area across Armv9.2 CPU cluster configurations. All these are integrated into the new Arm Compute Subsystems (CSS) for Client, which is Arm’s fastest ever compute platform for Android.

