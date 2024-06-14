Cadence Showcases World's First 128GT/s PCIe 7.0 IP Over Optics

PCI-SIG DevCon 2024 was a great success for Cadence. We posted the blog, Cadence Demonstrates Complete PCIe 7.0 Solution at PCI-SIG DevCon ‘24 a day before the event to advertise our IP solutions for PCIe 7.0, which resulted in a lot of extra traffic at our booth. All of the attendees were excited to see Cadence demonstrate the robustness of 128GT/s PCIe 7.0 IP's TX and RX capabilities over a real-world, low-latency, non-retimed, linear optics connector. We achieved and maintained a consistent, impressive pre-FEC BER of ~3E-8 (PCIe spec requires 1E-6) for the entire duration of the event, spanning over two full days with no breaks. This provides an ample margin for RS FEC. As seen in the picture below, the receiver Eye PAM4 histograms have good linearity and margin. This is the world’s first stable demonstration of 128 GT/s TX and RX over off-the-shelf optical connectors – by far the main attraction of DevCon this year.

As a leader in PCIe, our PCIe controller architect Anish Mathew shared his valuable insights on an important topic: “Impact of UIO ECN on PCIe Controller Design and Performance,” highlighting the strides made by the Cadence design team in achieving this implementation.

