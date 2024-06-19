Popular CAN Bus Controller Core Passes Another Rigorous Plugfest

Our colleagues from Fraunhofer IPMS recently participated in the latest CAN XL bus plugfest sponsored by the CAN in Automation (CiA) organization.

This was one of several CiA plugfests our CAN-CTRL IP core has been tested in since its release in 2014. These plugfests are an opportunity for multiple companies to gather and test how well their products work together in a simulation of the real world. Each developer of course builds to and validates against the formal protocol specification and extensively tests their own systems “in the lab,” but the plugfest’s interoperability conditions of multiple products from different sources trying to work well together can’t otherwise be easily replicated.

The April CAN XL Plugfest brought together bus controller and PHY products from Bosch, Kvaser, NXP, Vector, and other firms. These included early versions of CAN XL Signal-Improvement Capability (SIC) transceivers required to reach CAN XL’s potential data rate of 20 MBbit/s. Fraunhofer provided an FPGA board implementing the CAN-CTRL Bus Controller, CAN -SEC security accelerator, and other IP cores, managed by the EMSA5-FS RISC-V Functional Safety Processor.

