Synopsys SoC Verification Kit - Delivering Out-of-the-box SoC Verification Solution
Varun Agrawal, Synopsys
Jun. 24, 2024
The Synopsys Global User Survey 2023 found that functionality between IP blocks, and failure to sanitize upward functional specification changes in the IP, contributed to 42% of the reasons for silicon re-spins. Today, more than 77% of users spend more than 1 month per IP to build and bring-up their sub-system/SoC setups, which allow them to verify IP-to-IP functionality and sanitize subsequent IP drops in their SoCs.
SoC verification kits (SVKs) help accelerate subsystem/SoC verification by providing out-of-the-box IP-VIP-Solutions setups, configured for customer-bought Synopsys IP configurations with scalable UVM or C Testbenches and pre-built sanity test cases. SVKs are customized for various IPs, reducing over-all complex IP configurations, validation, environment creation, and sanity by over 50% so that the design teams can focus their efforts on verifying their key design deliverables.
Key Highlights
- 42% of the reasons or silicon re-spins can be attributed to IP-to-IP functionality and IP sanity for changing specification
- Customers spend over 1 month per IP to create subsystem/SoC Verification setups to sanitize IP and verify IP-to-IP functionality
- SVKs, which are out-of-the-box IP-VIP-Solutions setups configured for customer-bought Synopsys IP with scalable UVM or C Testbenches and pre-built sanity test cases, can reduce SoC Verification environment effort by over 50%
Each SVK is tailored for various configurations of Synopsys IP and execution is tied to the expected outcomes and use case requirement. This is meant to accelerate IP bring-up and data flow testing using Synopsys Verification Ips (VIP). It will also help to speed-up user’s testbench development and lowers integration testing risk.
Why are SVKs Important?