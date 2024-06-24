Synopsys SoC Verification Kit - Delivering Out-of-the-box SoC Verification Solution

The Synopsys Global User Survey 2023 found that functionality between IP blocks, and failure to sanitize upward functional specification changes in the IP, contributed to 42% of the reasons for silicon re-spins. Today, more than 77% of users spend more than 1 month per IP to build and bring-up their sub-system/SoC setups, which allow them to verify IP-to-IP functionality and sanitize subsequent IP drops in their SoCs.

SoC verification kits (SVKs) help accelerate subsystem/SoC verification by providing out-of-the-box IP-VIP-Solutions setups, configured for customer-bought Synopsys IP configurations with scalable UVM or C Testbenches and pre-built sanity test cases. SVKs are customized for various IPs, reducing over-all complex IP configurations, validation, environment creation, and sanity by over 50% so that the design teams can focus their efforts on verifying their key design deliverables.

Key Highlights

42% of the reasons or silicon re-spins can be attributed to IP-to-IP functionality and IP sanity for changing specification

Customers spend over 1 month per IP to create subsystem/SoC Verification setups to sanitize IP and verify IP-to-IP functionality

SVKs, which are out-of-the-box IP-VIP-Solutions setups configured for customer-bought Synopsys IP with scalable UVM or C Testbenches and pre-built sanity test cases, can reduce SoC Verification environment effort by over 50%

Each SVK is tailored for various configurations of Synopsys IP and execution is tied to the expected outcomes and use case requirement. This is meant to accelerate IP bring-up and data flow testing using Synopsys Verification Ips (VIP). It will also help to speed-up user’s testbench development and lowers integration testing risk.

Why are SVKs Important?

