Sunny skies and electric energy: RISC-V Summit Europe 2024 shines in Munich

This week, the 2024 edition of RISC-V Summit Europe took place in lovely Munich, Germany. Those of us who attended last year’s edition in Barcelona might not have expected the same weather but Munich was up for the challenge and served us a sunny, hot week, only interrupted by a thunderstorm that shook up some conference attendees (including me!) on the Wednesday afternoon. However, thunderbolts and lightning were also present in a less literal form as massive applause following the many talks, and an abundance of photos and selfies taken in the expo hall and at the social events.

Click here to read more ...



