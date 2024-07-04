ARC NPX Neural Processing Unit (NPU) IP supports the latest, most complex neural network models and addresses demands for real-time compute with ultra-low power consumption for AI applications
Industry's First Adopted VIP for PCIe 7.0
Jul. 04, 2024
PCIe technology has evolved over three decades, marking its 30th anniversary with the unveiling of PCIe 7.0. This latest standard doubles IO bandwidth to 128GT/s, emphasizing low latency and high reliability while maintaining compatibility with previous generations. Key features on the physical layer include the adoption of PAM4 signaling, 1b/1b encoding, and a robust Forward Error Correction (FEC) mechanism same as PCIe 6.0.
Industry Adoption Trends
PCIe 7.0 is set to see rapid adoption, driven by its streamlined transition from PCIe 6.0. The market has already witnessed the release of PCIe 7.0 SerDes test chips and testing equipment following the introduction of PCIe 7.0 rev0.5 in February 2024. With PCIe 7.0 rev1.0 expected to be finalized by mid-2025, the standard is poised to meet the escalating bandwidth needs of AI/ML, Cloud, HPC, and other demanding applications.
