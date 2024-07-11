AI Booming is Fueling Interface IP 17% YoY Growth

AI explosion is clearly driving semi-industry since 2020. AI processing, based on GPU, need to be as powerful as possible, but a system will reach optimum only if it can rely on top interconnects. The various sub-system parts (memory, processor, co-processor, network) need to be connected with interface links with ever more bandwidth and lower latency: DDR5 or HBM memory controller, PCIe and CXL, 224G SerDes and so on. When you design a supercomputer, raw processing power is important, but the way you access memory, latency and network speed optimization will allow you to succeed. It’s the same with AI, that’s why interconnects protocols are becoming key.

In 2023, the semiconductor market declined, but the interface IP segment grew by 17%. Our forecast shows stronger growth for years 2024 to 2028, comparable to 20% growth in the 2020’s. AI is driving the semiconductor industry and Interconnect protocols efficiency are fueling AI performance. Virtuous cycle!

