Synopsys Secures Connected Vehicles with Industry's First IP Product to Achieve Third-Party Certification for ISO/SAE 21434 Cybersecurity Standard

Automakers in Europe have been intimately familiar with UN Regulation No. 155 (UN R155) since its introduction three years ago by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe. But being able to meet the EU regulation has been no easy feat even though it may sound simple on the surface.

UN R155 requires vehicle manufacturers (otherwise known as Original Equipment Manufacturers [OEMs]) and all suppliers in the automotive supply chain (such as Tier 1s) to adopt cybersecurity and a cybersecurity risk management system and processes. It mandates that vehicle type approval of models (and everything that makes up that vehicle model, from the infotainment system to the power train system and chip suppliers) must include cybersecurity measures complying with industry standards, namely ISO/SAE 21434.

Click here to read more ...



