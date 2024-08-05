Ultra Ethernet Consortium Set to Enable Scaling of Networking Interconnects for AI and HPC

Ethernet standards in computer networking have been enabling innovation for the last 50 years or so.

Today’s compute applications have brought about unprecedented challenges. As machine learning processing needs threaten to further strain networks, the time to update Ethernet standards is now.

In the summer of 2023, the Ultra Ethernet Consortium (UEC) was announced to do just that. The group of now over 70 members from organizations including leading Hyperscalers, OEMs, and Synopsys aims to revolutionize networking by optimizing Ethernet for the rapidly evolving AI and HPC workloads. It addresses critical issues encountered by machine learning algorithms in large compute clusters, making it a promising solution to future-proof performance for scale-out data center networking.

While the group is still working on drafting these new standards, there is much to be excited about at this stage. Read on for a look at where the Ultra Ethernet Consortium is heading, what impact AI demands will have on the shaping of the new standard, and how Synopsys 1.6T/224G Ethernet IP expertise will provide SoC designers an accelerated path to silicon success with the latest standards developments.

Click here to read more ...



