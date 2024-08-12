Weebit ReRAM Foundry Developments Presented at FMS

At the recent FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage event in Santa Clara, I took part in the session on Emerging Memories, during which I shared some of the recent progress Weebit has made with various foundries towards making our technology available via their IP portfolios.

FMS is the most important non-volatile memory (NVM) conference, usually attracting ~6,000 participants from across the memory industry. During the show, major memory companies release their newest products and technological achievements. This year, FMS changed its branding from the ‘Flash Memory Summit’ to ’the Future of Memory and Storage,’ recognizing the fact that the NVM market is no longer flash-only. It covers emerging technologies such as ReRAM (RRAM) and MRAM, which are now taking more significant market share, especially as embedded Flash hits a scaling wall.

One application area where ReRAM is gaining traction is automotive, where it brings high-temperature reliability, immunity to electromagnetic interference, high endurance, fast switching speed, longevity and security. Many automotive applications like autonomous vehicles and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are also part of the AI revolution which is rapidly changing the world. The focus from an NVM perspective is on increased capacity, energy efficiency, and performance. But that must be married with cost efficiency – an NVM for AI, supporting large densities, must be cheap enough to manufacture and mass produce. ReRAM is an ideal fit.

