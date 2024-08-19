RISC-V for the Datacenter: Introducing the P870-D

One of the primary motivations behind my decision to join SiFive was the opportunity to define, articulate and execute our go-to-market initiatives for a range of high value market segments. Several analysts have created their estimates of market share growth into these segments including Omdia (see chart below). SiFive has strong momentum, but, to me, the infrastructure/datacenter segments are particularly exciting.

I know from my time that engaging in a new market segment is a challenging proposition. There needs to be a commitment from the company to see the course with the creation of a series of products for that segment, investment in nurturing an ecosystem and to pivot based on feedback received from customers, changes in the market dynamics and the competitive landscape.

I am thrilled to be part of a cross functional team that is releasing the P870-D product. We have delivered early versions of the CPU core to help customers get started on their system-on-chip developments and will be releasing a final version later this year.

Let’s take a step back as to why I feel now is the time for a new disruption to occur in data center architectures. At a high level, I see three primary motivations.

Click here to read more ...



