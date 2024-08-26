Beyond 5G expect ISAC for Radar Positioning and More

What’s beyond 5G? 5G advanced and 6G but those are just labels; what advances will we see? One important driver is Integrated Sensing and Communication (ISAC). So far these functions have been quite distinct but now the ISAC initiative is aiming for tighter co-existence between cellular communication and wireless-based sensing, heading towards communication-assisted sensing and sensing-assisted communication.

At a simple level such integration could reduce hardware and signaling costs through ISAC in standards beyond 5G, however benefits will extend much further. Some major communications enterprises see significant ISAC application opportunities across transportation, healthcare, factory, consumer, and public service applications. Closer to applications we know today, ISAC/beyond 5G offers potential for higher spectrum and energy efficiency in communications between base stations (big to small) and UEs, the “user equipment” catch-all for cars, phones, and any other end-point devices connecting to the cellular network. It also offers the benefits of radar positioning.

Click here to read more ...



