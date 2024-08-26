NVM Express® Modifications for I3C: Improved Out-of-Band Manageability of NVMe® SSDs

Industry Expert Blogs
|
NVM Express® Modifications for I3C: Improved Out-of-Band Manageability of NVMe® SSDsNVM Express Blog - Myron Loewen, Platform Architect and NVM Express Board Member, Solidigm
Aug. 26, 2024
To keep your data centers running optimally, you must have an out-of-band management port on each NVM Express® (NVMe®) SSD used to discover, configure, monitor and update each NVMe SSD attached to a platform regardless of your platform’s OS and health. Historically, this path has been achieved using PCI Express® (PCIe®) Vendor Defined Message over the NVMe SSD’s main PCIe bus or sideband using muxed SMBus technology. The faster solution is to manage NVMe SSDs using PCIe VDMs, but not all platforms have a PCIe VDM path or the PCIe bus may be unavailable due to PCIe link-down conditions. The sideband SMBus mux path is always available but can get maxed out by the ever-increasing size of firmware updates, security traffic and telemetry logs.
How is NVM Express helping to address these sideband security issues and bandwidth demands? We are pleased to introduce the NVMe technology modifications for Improved Inter Integrated Circuit (I3C). Our technical work groups created these modifications to improve sideband bandwidth, latency, robustness, security and efficiency for NVMe Management Interface (NVMe-MI™) technology, while also maintaining backwards compatibility with the SMBus interface. In this blog, I explore how I3C enhances sideband NVMe technology to make it your ideal data center storage sideband management path.
Search Silicon IP
Related Blogs
- Digitizing Data Using Optical Character Recognition (OCR)
- Mitigating Side-Channel Attacks In Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) With Secure-IC Solutions
- The design of the NoC is key to the success of large, high-performance compute SoCs
- Ecosystem Collaboration Drives New AMBA Specification for Chiplets
- Keeping up with NVMe Technology Through Compliance Testing and Pre-Production Verification