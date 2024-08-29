Rambus RT-660 Root of Trust IP Achieves FIPS 140-3 Certification

After a comprehensive review process, we are proud to announce that the Rambus RT-660 Root of Trust IP has received FIPS 140-3 CMVP Level 2 certification. Rambus is the only silicon IP provider offering a FIPS 140-3 CMVP certified Root of Trust product, and the RT-660 IP is one of only 12 hardware modules that have achieved this certification at the time of writing.

By successfully completing this rigorous certification for the RT-660, we demonstrate, once again, our unwavering commitment to providing top-tier IP that has been meticulously tested and certified by independent labs to meet the highest security benchmarks.

The RT-660 is a silicon-proven Root of Trust that protects against a wide range of hardware and software attacks through state-of-the-art side channel attack countermeasures and anti-tamper security techniques. Cryptographic accelerators supported by the RT-660 include AES, HMAC, SHA-2/3, RSA, ECC, and our NIST SP800-90A/B certified TRNG.

By deploying the Rambus FIPS 140-3 certified Root of Trust IP, chip and system designers can better navigate the CMVP certification process, significantly reducing time to market when targeting a FIPS 140-3 certificate for their end products.

The Rambus product offering includes the RT-660 hardware IP package, the RT-660 software development kit package, along with a FIPS 140-3 support package that customers can use in their FIPS certification process.

