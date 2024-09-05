DDR5 12.8Gbps MRDIMM IP: Powering the Future of AI, HPC, and Data Centers

The demand for higher-performance computing is greater than ever. Cutting-edge applications in artificial intelligence (AI), big data analytics, and databases require high-speed memory systems to handle the ever-increasing volumes and complexities of data. Advancements in cloud computing and machine virtualization are stretching the limits of current capabilities. AI applications hosted in the cloud rely on fast access and reduced latency in memory systems, which is amplified by an increasing number of CPU and GPU cores.

Introducing the DDR5 Multiplexed Rank DIMM (MRDIMM), the next-generation memory module technology designed to meet the needs of high-performance computing (HPC) and AI in cloud applications. By leveraging existing DDR5 DRAM memory devices, MRDIMM modules not only double the DRAM data rate but also maintain the RAS capabilities of the industry-proven RDIMM modules, setting a new precedent for memory module performance.

Let’s compare RDIMM and MRDIMM modules using the same DRAM parts. Today, high-speed production DDR5 RDIMM modules run at 5600Mbps. Those modules use DDR5 DRAM parts, which also run at 5600Mbps. An MRDIMM module using the same DDR5 5600Mbps DRAM parts will run at a blazing 11.2Gbps.

