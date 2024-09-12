Industry Expert Blogs
|
Can Intel Catch TSMC?Mannerisms - David Manners
Sep. 12, 2024
Can Intel catch up in process technology with TSMC was a question asked at IFS2024 earlier this week.
‘When you get behind it takes 10 years to catch up,“ replied Malcolm Penn CEO of Future Horizons, “you’re constantly chasing a moving target.“ Intel is trying to do it in four years.
