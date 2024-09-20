Arasan I3C PHY - Ternary vs. Non-Ternary

I3C (Improved Inter-Integrated Circuit) is a communication protocol that builds on the I2C standard, offering improved performance, power efficiency, and data rates. In the I3C PHY layer, ternary and non-ternary modes refer to the encoding methods used for signaling.

Ternary Mode

Definition : In ternary mode, three signal states are used for communication. This allows more information to be encoded in fewer transitions. HDR-TSP and HDR-TSL use Ternary signaling on the two wires.

: Applications: Ternary signaling is typically used in high-speed I3C communication where maximizing data throughput is important.

Non-Ternary Mode

Definition : Non-ternary mode refers to traditional binary signaling with two states. But no HDR-TSL/TSP support.

: Applications: Non-ternary mode is commonly used in lower-speed, lower-power applications where the simplicity of binary signaling is sufficient.

Key Differences

Data Encoding: Ternary mode uses three states, allowing more data per transition.

Non-ternary mode uses two states (binary signaling). Speed: Ternary mode offers higher data rates.

Non-ternary mode operates at lower speeds. Complexity: Ternary mode is more complex to implement but more efficient.

Non-ternary mode is simpler but less efficient in terms of data rate. Use Case: Ternary mode is typically used for high-performance devices requiring fast communication.

Non-ternary mode is used in simpler, cost-sensitive, or legacy systems.

If you're designing or selecting an I3C PHY, the choice between ternary and non-ternary mode will depend on your application's speed, power efficiency, and hardware complexity requirements.