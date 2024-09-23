Flow Control Credit Updates in PCIe 6.1 ECN

As technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace, the importance of robust and efficient interconnect standards cannot be overstated. Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) has been a cornerstone in high-speed data transfer, enabling seamless communication between various hardware components.

With the advent of PCIe 6.1 ECN, a significant advancement in speed and efficiency, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of its operations is paramount. One critical aspect of this is the verification of shared credit updates. For detailed understanding on Shared Credit, please refer Understanding PCIe 6.0 Shared Flow Control.

In this blog, we will discuss why this verification is essential and what it entails.

Click here to read more ...



