Today Nature journal publishes Pragmatic Semiconductor’s latest research article, a Bendable Non-silicon RISC-V Microprocessor, demonstrating the world’s first 32-bit microprocessor in a flexible technology that is fully functional while flexed.

It’s also the first flexible microprocessor with embedded ML capabilities.

The article documents research undertaken in collaboration with Qamcom, specialists in hardware, software and system development, and Harvard University.

Emre Ozer, Pragmatic’s Senior Director of Processor Development, and lead researcher, comments:

“This is an exciting step forward in flexible semiconductor technology. Enabling an open-standard, non-silicon 32-bit microprocessor will democratise access to computing, unlocking emerging applications while opening the door to sub-dollar compute.“ Cost and form-factor have long prohibited item-level intelligence for applications such as fast-moving consumer goods, wearables or single-use healthcare equipment, despite the minimal computational requirements for the functionality required.

“By enabling scalable, low-cost compute in a flexible form factor – in combination with the rapid turnaround and low non-recurring engineering costs associated with our FlexIC Foundry® – we really are ushering in a step-change in the art of the possible for flexible electronic systems.”