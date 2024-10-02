Can You Rely Upon your NPU Vendor to be Your Customers' Data Science Team?

The biggest mistake a chip design team can make in evaluating AI acceleration options for a new SoC is to rely entirely upon spreadsheets of performance numbers from the NPU vendor without going through the exercise of porting one or more new machine learning networks themselves using the vendor toolsets.

Why is this a huge red flag? Most NPU vendors tell prospective customers that (1) the vendor has already optimized most of the common reference benchmarks, and (2) the vendor stands ready and willing to port and optimize new networks in the future. It is an alluring idea – but it’s a trap that won’t spring until years later. Unless you know today that the Average User can port his/her own network, you might be trapped in years to come!

Rely on NPU Vendor at Your Customers’ Customers Expense!

To the chip integrator team that doesn’t have a data science cohort on staff, the daunting thought of porting and tuning a complex AI graph for a novel NPU accelerator is off-putting. The idea of doing it for two or three leading vendors during an evaluation is simply a non-starter! Implicit in that idea is the assumption that the toolsets from NPU vendors are arcane, and that the multicore architectures they are selling are difficult to program. It happens to be true for most “accelerators” where the full algorithm must be ripped apart and mapped to a cluster of scalar compute, vector compute and matrix compute engines. Truly it is better to leave that type of brain surgery to the trained doctors!

But what happens after you’ve selected an AI acceleration solution? After your team builds a complex SoC containing that IP core? After that SoC wins design sockets in the systems of OEMs? What happens when those systems are put to the test by buyers or users of the boxes containing your leading-edge SoC?

