Solving the RISC-V puzzle - optimal performance with zero risk

Industry Expert Blogs
|
Solving the RISC-V puzzle - optimal performance with zero riskCodasip Blog - Tora Fridholm, Codasip
Oct. 02, 2024
This blog post summarizes a keynote presentation by our CEO Ron Black at the RISC-V Summit Europe 2024. You can watch a recording of the keynote presentation on RISC-V International’s YouTube channel.
“RISC-V is inevitable” – This is a phrase often used by Calista Redmond, CEO of RISC-V International. Recent research by Omdia and the SHD Group brings objective proof that RISC-V is, in fact, reshaping the future of compute.
Omdia’s forecast on RISC-V adoption shows that:
- 17 billion RISC-V processors will be shipped in 2030
- RISC-V processors in automotive applications will increase in volume by 66% annually between 2024 and 2030
RISC-V is attractive for many reasons, including its flexibility that opens for customization in a unique way. Of course, there have been some weak points in the past. Let’s address those.
RISC-V challenges
Search Silicon IP
Related Blogs
- Ecosystem Collaboration Drives New AMBA Specification for Chiplets
- Custom Compute for Edge AI: Accelerating innovation with Lund University and Codasip University Program
- Extending Arm Total Design Ecosystem to Accelerate Infrastructure Innovation
- RISC-V Summit report: Meta leads the way for custom processors
- Synopsys Acquires PikeTec Software Engineering, Enhancing Electronics Digital Twins Platform