Locking When Emulating Xtensa LX Multi-Core on a Xilinx FPGA

Today's high-performance computing systems often require the designer to instantiate multiple CPU or DSP cores in their subsystem. However, the performance gained by using multiple CPUs comes with additional programming complexity, especially when accessing shared memory data structures and hardware peripherals. CPU cores need to access shared data in an atomic fashion in a multi-core environment. Locking is the most basic requirement for data sharing. A core takes the lock, accesses the shared data structure, and releases the lock. While one core has the lock, other cores are disallowed from accessing the same data structure. Typically, locking is implemented using an atomic read-modify-write bus transaction on a variable allocated in an uncached memory.

This blog shares the AXI4 locking mechanism when implementing an Xtensa LX-based multi-core system on a Xilinx FPGA platform. It uses a dual-core design mapped to a KC705 platform as an example.

