How to Secure Your Computing System's Power-Up Process with Secure Boot?

A hardware-based secure boot can strengthen the integrity of a computing system during its power-up. How can we implement a secure boot in our devices, and what prerequisites are required?

Quite often, when one thinks about security and cryptography in particular, the focus is on confidentiality: How do I keep my messages secret? How do I keep my computing device secure so that attackers cannot access my valuable data?

However, integrity is quite often even a prerequisite for confidentiality in a computer system. Therefore, one should also ask:

How do I know that the messages I send are received unmodified?

How do I know that my computing device behaves as intended and is not running some malicious piece of software that leaks all my secrets to an attacker?

