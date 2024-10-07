Industry Expert Blogs
How to Secure Your Computing System's Power-Up Process with Secure Boot?
Oct. 07, 2024
A hardware-based secure boot can strengthen the integrity of a computing system during its power-up. How can we implement a secure boot in our devices, and what prerequisites are required?
Quite often, when one thinks about security and cryptography in particular, the focus is on confidentiality: How do I keep my messages secret? How do I keep my computing device secure so that attackers cannot access my valuable data?
However, integrity is quite often even a prerequisite for confidentiality in a computer system. Therefore, one should also ask:
How do I know that the messages I send are received unmodified?
How do I know that my computing device behaves as intended and is not running some malicious piece of software that leaks all my secrets to an attacker?
